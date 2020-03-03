Advisory Research Inc. Sells 8,654 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LivePerson worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.23. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

