Advisory Research Inc. Sells 9,449 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $11,099,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.89. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

