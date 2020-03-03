Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter.

KOD opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,073,296 shares of company stock valued at $132,525,933.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

