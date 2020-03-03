Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,686,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after acquiring an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 189,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

