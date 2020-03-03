Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

