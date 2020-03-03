Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth about $16,192,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,763 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

