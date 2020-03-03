Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 205,826 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 179,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

