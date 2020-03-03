Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $85,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 442,851 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,775,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 738,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936.

NYSE A opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

