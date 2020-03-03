AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

