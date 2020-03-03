Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

ATSG opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

In related news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $141,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

