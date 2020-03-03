AirBoss of America (BOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect AirBoss of America to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 million and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$7.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.26.

BOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

