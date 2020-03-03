Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AKBA opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

