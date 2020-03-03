Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALARF opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.53.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

