Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti cut their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after buying an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

