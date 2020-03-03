Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Albany International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Sidoti cut their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

NYSE AIN opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.