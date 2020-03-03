Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 0.82% of Albany International worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $13,668,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $5,964,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti cut their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

NYSE AIN opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.