Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 155.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.68. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisors LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.