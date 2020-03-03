Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%.

Shares of ALBO opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.58.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

