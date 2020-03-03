Alerus Financial NA Acquires 3,270 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $202.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.05. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

