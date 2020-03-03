Alerus Financial NA Acquires 5,013 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Linde by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Linde by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $198.15 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $166.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.65. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.