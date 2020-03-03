Alerus Financial NA Acquires 5,064 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ETN opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

