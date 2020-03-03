Alerus Financial NA Acquires 6,574 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.