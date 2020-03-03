Alerus Financial NA Acquires 843 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.19. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

