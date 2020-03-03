Alerus Financial NA Acquires 9,982 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

