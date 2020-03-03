Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

JPM opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

