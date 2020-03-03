Alerus Financial NA Buys 2,094 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,064,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,777,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $360.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.