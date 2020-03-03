Alerus Financial NA Buys 6,781 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

