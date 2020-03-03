Alerus Financial NA Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $158.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

