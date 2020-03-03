Alerus Financial NA Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $192.33 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

