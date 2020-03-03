Alerus Financial NA Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

