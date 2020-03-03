Alerus Financial NA Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $77,056,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

LVS opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

