Alerus Financial NA Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

