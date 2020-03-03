Alerus Financial NA Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,565,000 after buying an additional 158,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,927,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 234,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

