Alerus Financial NA Has $14.05 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alerus Financial NA owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,155,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

