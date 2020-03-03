Alerus Financial NA Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

Shares of MET opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

