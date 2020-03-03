Alerus Financial NA Has $5.02 Million Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IBM were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

NYSE IBM opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. IBM has a 12 month low of $126.36 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

