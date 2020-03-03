Alerus Financial NA Has $6.12 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.