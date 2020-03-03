Alerus Financial NA Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

