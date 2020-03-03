Alerus Financial NA Has $69.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alerus Financial NA owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $69,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,586,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $283.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.92 and its 200 day moving average is $285.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

