Alerus Financial NA Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

