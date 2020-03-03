Alerus Financial NA Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

