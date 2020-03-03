Alerus Financial NA Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,040 shares of company stock worth $76,502,848 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.84, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

