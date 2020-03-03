Alerus Financial NA Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $76,696,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after acquiring an additional 592,051 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 516,850 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CL opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,552,162.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

