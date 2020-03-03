Alerus Financial NA Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $273.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

