Alerus Financial NA Purchases 1,307 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Target were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,560,250.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after purchasing an additional 500,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

