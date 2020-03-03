Alerus Financial NA Purchases 5,114 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 216,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PM opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

