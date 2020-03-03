Alerus Financial NA Purchases 650 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.