Alerus Financial NA Purchases 8,814 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

