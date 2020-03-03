Alerus Financial NA Purchases 9,718 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,214,238 shares of company stock worth $139,489,003 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

