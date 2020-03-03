Alerus Financial NA Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,592,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $95,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,094. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.